Blues' Alexander Steen: Pointless in return to lineup

Steen was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The 34-year-old winger logged 17:47, including just under three minutes of power-play time. While he failed to register a point, the fact that Steen played in this game after nursing an upper-body injury to end the preseason is a good sign. He'll continue to see time in all situations for St. Louis.

More News
Our Latest Stories