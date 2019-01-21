Blues' Alexander Steen: Pointless in return
Steen failed to write his name on the scoresheet versus Ottawa on Saturday, his first game back from a six-game stretch on IR.
Steen's lack of points certainly wasn't due to limited minutes, as he logged 16:27 of ice time, include 55 second on the power play. The winger recorded a mere two shots and a minus-1 rating. The Winnipeg native will look to shake off his 15-game goal drought against the Kings on Monday.
