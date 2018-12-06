Blues' Alexander Steen: Possibility for Friday
Steen (concussion) will join the team on it's trip to Winnipeg and could return to action Friday against the Jets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen has missed two consecutive games as he continues to work through the concussion protocol, but his presence at practice Thursday and ability to travel with the team to Winnipeg is a good sign that he's close to a return. The veteran winger should retake his spot in the top six and the power play if cleared to rejoin the action Friday.
