Blues' Alexander Steen: Posts four points in victory
Steen struck for a goal and three assists as his team scored a 5-2 Wednesday win over Calgary.
Steen made his return to the score sheet in a big way by scoring four points and showing no ill effects from his hand injury. He seems to be back at full strength, which is great news for his owners as well as the Blues.
