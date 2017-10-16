Blues' Alexander Steen: Practicing with team
Steen (hand) joined his teammates on the ice for practice Monday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen is still looking to make his season debut, having picked up his ailment during the preseason. Despite being hard hit by injuries, the Blues are still sitting at 4-2-0 and third place in the Central Division. Getting back a playmaker of Steen's caliber would only serve to boost St. Louis's offense. Prior to getting back into a game, the 33-year-old will need to be activated off IR and a corresponding player sent down to the minors.
