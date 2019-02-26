Blues' Alexander Steen: Questionable with illness
Steen is ill ahead of Tuesday's game against the Predators, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While this development doesn't explicitly render Steen unavailable for the upcoming contest, the Blues won't be taking any chances, hence their emergency call-up of Samuel Blais. If Steen does miss time, it has the potential to send a negative ripple effect about the lineup, as the vetearn stalwart is utilized in both special teams situations.
