Blues' Alexander Steen: Rakes in pair of points

Steen scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Steen set up Justin Faulk's opening tally at 14:24 of the first period. In the third, Steen netted the equalizer at 13:39, helping the Blues earn one standings point. The 35-year-old has been hot in January with four goals and four helpers over his last seven games. Steen has just 14 points and a plus-14 rating through 32 contests this season, but his recent form makes him viable in DFS as a budget option.