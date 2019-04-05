Blues' Alexander Steen: Reaches double-digit goals
Steen scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season, finishing with an assist as well, in a 7-3 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Steen had managed just one goal over his last 18 games before Thursday's two-goal effort. The three points move him up to 27 on the year, and unless Steen finds the scoresheet three times in Saturday's season finale, 2018-19 will see him fail to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2012-13.
