Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for Saturday's contest
Steen (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve and will play Saturday versus the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Steen has sat out the past six games and will return to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. The veteran winger is on his lowest point-per-game pace (0.47) since the 2008-09 season, but his consistent top-six minutes lately will keep him fantasy relevant.
