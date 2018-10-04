Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for season opener

Steen (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Jets.

Steen didn't participate in the Blues' final preseason game Sunday against Washington, but he was likely just being rested along with several other veteran skaters. The 34-year-old winger is expected to skate on the third line while at even strength against Winnipeg, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of St. Louis' second power-play unit.