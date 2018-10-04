Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for season opener
Steen (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Jets.
Steen didn't participate in the Blues' final preseason game Sunday against Washington, but he was likely just being rested along with several other veteran skaters. The 34-year-old winger is expected to skate on the third line while at even strength against Winnipeg, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of St. Louis' second power-play unit.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finally lights the lamp•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Records two assists in loss•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Point-per-game pace over past 17•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...