Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock

Steen (concussion) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Winnipeg, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen has been a solid source of secondary scoring for the Blues when healthy this season, notching six goals and 11 points in 18 appearances. The veteran forward will return to a prominent role Friday, skating on St. Louis' second line and second power-play unit against the Jets.