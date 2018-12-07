Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock
Steen (concussion) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Winnipeg, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen has been a solid source of secondary scoring for the Blues when healthy this season, notching six goals and 11 points in 18 appearances. The veteran forward will return to a prominent role Friday, skating on St. Louis' second line and second power-play unit against the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...