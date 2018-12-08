Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock
Steen (concussion) is healthy and will play in Friday's game versus the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen has missed the last two games due to a concussion but is ready now. He's expected to slot into the second line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko as well as the second power-play unit. Steen holds serviceable fantasy value with 11 points and 38 shots on goal in 18 games.
