Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock

Steen (concussion) is healthy and will play in Friday's game versus the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen has missed the last two games due to a concussion but is ready now. He's expected to slot into the second line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko as well as the second power-play unit. Steen holds serviceable fantasy value with 11 points and 38 shots on goal in 18 games.