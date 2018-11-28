Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock

Steen (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen is expected to return to a bottom-six role against Detroit, skating with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist on the Blues' fourth line, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of St. Louis' second power-play unit. The veteran winger has been pretty productive when healthy this season, notching five goals and 10 points in 16 appearances.