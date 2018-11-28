Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready to rock
Steen (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen is expected to return to a bottom-six role against Detroit, skating with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist on the Blues' fourth line, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of St. Louis' second power-play unit. The veteran winger has been pretty productive when healthy this season, notching five goals and 10 points in 16 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...