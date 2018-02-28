Blues' Alexander Steen: Records two assists in loss

Steen collected a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

The veteran had missed the scoresheet in four consecutive games leading into Tuesday, so this was a welcomed multi-point showing. Steen is now up to a respectable 13 goals and 26 assists through 58 games, which positions him to take a legitimate run at his fifth consecutive 50-point campaign. His role should also increase after Paul Stastny was dealt to Winnipeg on Monday.