Blues' Alexander Steen: Rejoins team
Steen (personal) was back with the Blues following the birth of his child, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Steen figures to return into his spot on the second line along with retaking his role on the power play, where he is averaging 1:34 of ice time and recorded five of his 18 points this season. Injuries have limited the winger to just 46 games which will see him fail to hit the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.
