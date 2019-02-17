Blues' Alexander Steen: Remains out Sunday

Steen won't join the team for Sunday's game versus the Wild after his wife gave birth Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen will miss his second straight game, keeping Robby Fabbri as the Blues' second-line right wing. The Blues come back to St. Louis on Tuesday for a meeting with the Maple Leafs, and Steen is expected back in the lineup for that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories