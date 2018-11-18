Blues' Alexander Steen: Remains sidelined Saturday

Steen (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen will sit out his second straight game, allowing Sammy Blais to slot into the third line again. The veteran winger will look to shake his injury by Monday's home game versus the Kings.

More News
Our Latest Stories