Blues' Alexander Steen: Remains sidelined

Steen (shoulder) is still on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

It's safe to assume Steen would have been activated off IR by now if he was expected to return Tuesday, so the veteran forward will now have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Bruins for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. His continued absence will test St. Louis' depth up front, but it likely won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 15 points in 32 appearances this season.