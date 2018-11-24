Blues' Alexander Steen: Remains unavailable

Steen (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Jets, NHL.com's Louie Korac reports.

Steen still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, so it's hardly surprising that he'll miss a sixth consecutive game Saturday. The veteran forward will be reevaluated prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Red Wings.

