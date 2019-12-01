Blues' Alexander Steen: Resumes skating
Steen remains out with an ankle injury but did resume skating activity Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Steen has been out of action since Nov. 6 and remains weeks away from a return, but the forward took a step in the right direction Saturday by taking the ice and resuming skating duties. Don't expect to see the 35-year-old suit up for a game until mid-December, though Steen is certainly closing in on a return to competitive action.
