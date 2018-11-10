Blues' Alexander Steen: Scores fifth goal

Steen posted a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory against the Sharks on Friday.

It's been a solid start for Steen, but despite the two-point night, he didn't do much to answer his doubters. Sure, he has five goals and 10 points in 14 games, and is one pace his most goals in a season since 2014-15. However, he only has 23 shots on net, so he's getting by with a 21.7 shooting percentage. He's never posted a shooting percentage above 15.6 percent, and his career norm is 10.3 percent, so that will undoubtably drop. Despite a nice Friday night, he only had one shot on net.