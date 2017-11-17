Blues' Alexander Steen: Scores power-play tally

Steen scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.

Steen took advantage of the league's third-worst penalty kill with his first power-play goal of the season while also firing five shots. The 33-year-old veteran's heating up with goals in consecutive appearances after lighting the lamp only once in his first 12.

