Blues' Alexander Steen: Sees regular usage in return

Steen (lower body) blocked three shots in 14:43 during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

The winger had to leave the Blues' last game Tuesday versus the Flames, but he returned to his familiar third-line role against the Oilers. He remains at 15 points and has added 55 shots on goal and 33 blocks in 36 contests this season. The 35-year-old is set to appear in his 1,000th game Saturday in his hometown of Winnipeg.