Blues' Alexander Steen: Serves up assist

Steen registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

It's only the third point in 15 games for Steen during this postseason run, as the 35-year-old has remained on the fourth line with an average ice time under 12 minutes. Steen also has only 12 shots on goal in the postseason, limiting his opportunity to contribute to the offense.