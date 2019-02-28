Blues' Alexander Steen: Set to play Friday

Steen (illness) is healthy and available against the Hurricanes on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Steen will be back in the lineup after missing one game due to illness. The winger has been rolling of late, as he tallied five points in his previous seven outings. The Winnipeg native has logged just 46 games this season due to injury, which will almost certainly prevent him from hitting the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.