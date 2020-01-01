Blues' Alexander Steen: Sets up lone goal Tuesday
Steen posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Steen found Tyler Bozak for the Blues' only goal of the game. The 35-year-old winger will gladly put December behind him -- he had just the one assist in eight appearances this month. Steen has been limited to six helpers in 25 games this year after missing over a month with an ankle injury. He's not producing at a viable rate for most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.