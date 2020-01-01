Blues' Alexander Steen: Sets up lone goal Tuesday

Steen posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Steen found Tyler Bozak for the Blues' only goal of the game. The 35-year-old winger will gladly put December behind him -- he had just the one assist in eight appearances this month. Steen has been limited to six helpers in 25 games this year after missing over a month with an ankle injury. He's not producing at a viable rate for most fantasy owners.