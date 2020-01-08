Blues' Alexander Steen: Sets up opening score
Steen dished out an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Steen is still searching for his first goal of the year, but he has three assists over the past four games and eight total this year. The 35-year-old winger is toiling on the third line, as he's discovered chemistry with Tyler Bozak and youngster Robert Thomas, but he's been excluded from the power play lately.
