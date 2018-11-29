Blues' Alexander Steen: Shooting parade against Detroit
Steen fired seven shots on goal in Wednesday's loss to the Red Wings.
It was Steen's first game back from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The veteran winger was clearly a focal point of the offense by notching a team-high and season-high in shots on net. Still, Steen didn't record a point and will struggle to secure a consistent top-six role in the future.
