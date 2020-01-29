Blues' Alexander Steen: Should be ready Friday
Head coach Craig Berube said Steen (lower body) has "a very good chance" to play Friday versus the Oilers, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's win over the Flames, but this isn't expected to be an issue going forward. That's good news since Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) has been placed on IR and Mackenzie MacEachern's (lower body) status is uncertain. If Steen is indeed good to go, he'll continue to flank Robert Thomas on the third line. Steen has enjoyed an impressive January with five goals and four assists over 10 games.
