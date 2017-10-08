Blues' Alexander Steen: Showing progress with injury
Steen is making progress in his recovery from a hand injury, the St.Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's being reported that Steen could accompany the Notes for practice at some point during their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins with Monday's game against the Islanders and wraps up in Tampa Bay on Saturday versus the Bolts. However, Blues coach Mike Yeo doesn't believe Steen or Jay Bouwmeester (ankle) will be ready for live action on this road stretch. "So they're both progressing but I wouldn't expect either of them to be playing in any of these games on the road trip," said the bench boss. Assuming that holds true, fantasy owners shouldn't expect the skaters to return until Oct. 18 at the earliest.
