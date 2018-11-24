Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Friday's game

Steen (upper body) won't play in Friday's game versus the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Steen didn't participate in Friday's practice so it's not surprising he's sitting out his fifth straight game. The 34-year-old winger's absence void on the third line will be replaced as Patrick Maroon (upper body) returns to the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories