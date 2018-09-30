Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Sunday's game
Steen (upper body) won't suit up for Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues aren't suiting up any of their veterans anyway, so it's not clear if this is injury-related. Even though coach Mike Yeo hasn't cleared Steen's injury yet, it's considered likely he suits up for the season opener Thursday against the Jets.
