Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Sunday's game

Steen (upper body) won't suit up for Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues aren't suiting up any of their veterans anyway, so it's not clear if this is injury-related. Even though coach Mike Yeo hasn't cleared Steen's injury yet, it's considered likely he suits up for the season opener Thursday against the Jets.

