Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined minimum two weeks
Steen (shoulder) will require at least two weeks to recover, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen landed on injured reserve earlier in the day, so his extended timetable shouldn't come as a huge surprise. With five games ahead in the next eight days, the Blues will almost certainly recall reinforcements from the AHL following the news, but a corresponding move hasn't been made official yet.
