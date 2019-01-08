Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined minimum two weeks

Steen (shoulder) will require at least two weeks to recover, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen landed on injured reserve earlier in the day, so his extended timetable shouldn't come as a huge surprise. With five games ahead in the next eight days, the Blues will almost certainly recall reinforcements from the AHL following the news, but a corresponding move hasn't been made official yet.

More News
Our Latest Stories