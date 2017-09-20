Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined with hand injury

Steen suffered a hand injury in Monday's preseason outing and will miss at least three weeks.

The team announced that Steen would be re-evaluated in three weeks, which not only rules him out for training camp, but would keep him out for at least the first four games of the season. The Blues were hard hit by injuries last year, although the 33-year-old was relatively healthy and appeared in 76 outings. Even if he misses a few contests at the start of 2017-18, the winger should be capable of recording a fifth straight 50-plus point campaign.