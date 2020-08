Steen (undisclosed) took part in the team's game-day skate Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Steen has yet to provide much in terms of offensive production this postseason. In fact, the veteran winger is stuck in a 12-game pointless streak. Without a spot on the power-play, the Winnipeg native should be considered a mid-range fantasy option at best, though likely trending toward bottom-half given his extended slump.