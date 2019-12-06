Blues' Alexander Steen: Skating on his own
Steen (ankle) won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Steen will miss his 14th consecutive game, but it's a positive sign that he skated in a session with Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) ahead of Friday's practice. Coach Craig Berube relayed that Steen is getting closer, and he's nearing the end of his initial four-week recovery timeline. The veteran forward has five assists through 17 games, and he'll likely fill in on the bottom six once he's ready.
