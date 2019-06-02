Blues' Alexander Steen: Snaps five-game point drought
Steen generated an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Steen had gone five games without recording a point. The helper brings the 35-year-old up to five points in 22 playoff contests.
