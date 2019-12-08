Blues' Alexander Steen: Still sidelined
Coach Craig Berube said Sunday that Steen (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's road game against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Steen was sidelined for Sunday's practice as he still manages an ankle issue. He was initially given a four-week recovery timeline when he suffered the injury Nov. 7, so he appears to be closing in on a return. Both he and Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) won't suit up, so Berube said the team will call up a forward ahead of Tuesday's game. The veteran forward has five assists through 17 games, and he'll likely fill in on the bottom six once he's ready.
