Blues' Alexander Steen: Still unavailable

Steen (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins.

Steen will miss a sixth consecutive game Thursday, and the Blues have yet to reveal a potential timetable for his return to action. The veteran forward will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so until that happens, he can be considered out indefinitely.

