Blues' Alexander Steen: Suffering from neck tightness

Steen was held out of practice Monday as a result of tightness in his neck, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues aren't back in action until Thursday versus Vegas, so Steen should have time to get back to 100 percent. In the event the winger can't give it a go, the club recalled Robby Fabbri (groin) and Nikita Soshnikov (concussion) from their conditioning assignments in the minors and could be available Thursday to step in for Steen if necessary.