Blues' Alexander Steen: Suffering from neck tightness
Steen was held out of practice Monday as a result of tightness in his neck, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues aren't back in action until Thursday versus Vegas, so Steen should have time to get back to 100 percent. In the event the winger can't give it a go, the club recalled Robby Fabbri (groin) and Nikita Soshnikov (concussion) from their conditioning assignments in the minors and could be available Thursday to step in for Steen if necessary.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes on man-advantage tally•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Pointless in return to lineup•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for season opener•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Finishes season with 46 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.