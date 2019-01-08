Blues' Alexander Steen: Suffers injury Monday

Steen (upper body) left Monday's game in Philadelphia and will not return.

Around the halfway mark of the first period, Steen took a big hit from Radko Gudas and went straight back to the locker room. The 34-year-old has struggled on the offensive end this season with just six goals and 15 points in 32 games. More information on his injury should be available within the next day.

