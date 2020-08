Steen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Game 2 against the Canucks on Friday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Steen wasn't fit to play in Game 1 but is ready to return to a bottom-six role for the Blues on Friday. During three round-robin games, the 36-year-old winger was held without a point while averaging 13:04 of ice time per contest.