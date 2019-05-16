Blues' Alexander Steen: Tallies in loss
Steen scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Steen has a goal and two helpers in his last five games, accounting for three of his four points in 16 playoff games. He does have eight hits in that span, but altogether, Steen's numbers likely don't jump off the page for fantasy owners.
