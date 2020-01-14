Blues' Alexander Steen: Tallies third goal

Steen scored a goal and fired two shots on net in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Steen has surged recently with three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. The 35-year-old has only 12 points with a plus-13 rating in 31 games this season. He's no longer a top-six player, but the Blues are a deep team with scoring threats all over the lineup. With some recent success, Steen could be worth a look in deeper formats.