Blues' Alexander Steen: Three assists in last two games
Steen tallied two assists in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Steen has three assists in his last two games and 15 points through 24 contests for the campaign. But he hasn't scored a goal in 10 games, and it's abundantly clear his 33-goal showing in 2013-14 is an absolute outlier. Steen's production is starting to quietly decline, but he still has fantasy value in many formats.
