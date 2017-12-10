Blues' Alexander Steen: Three assists in last two games

Steen tallied two assists in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Steen has three assists in his last two games and 15 points through 24 contests for the campaign. But he hasn't scored a goal in 10 games, and it's abundantly clear his 33-goal showing in 2013-14 is an absolute outlier. Steen's production is starting to quietly decline, but he still has fantasy value in many formats.