Blues' Alexander Steen: Two points Thursday
Steen scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Steen has really come on of late, registering five goals and four assists in his past 11 games. This was his first multi-point effort in that stretch, however, and the first such performance since Dec. 9 for Steen overall. With 26 points and a minus-12 rating in 42 appearances, the 33-year-old forward has been a fringe contributor in most fantasy settings.
