Blues' Alexander Steen: Unavailable against Vegas
Steen (upper body) won't play Friday against the Golden Knights.
Steen's considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Sharks at this juncture. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface following Saturday's morning skate.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Scores fifth goal•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Suffering from neck tightness•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Dishes on man-advantage tally•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Pointless in return to lineup•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Ready for season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...