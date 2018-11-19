Blues' Alexander Steen: Unavailable Monday
Steen (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't suit up against the Kings on Monday.
Reading between the lines, the fact that the team didn't rule Steen out for the next four games -- as it did with Jaden Schwartz (upper body) and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) -- would seem to bode well for the 34-year-old to be available sooner rather than later. Without additional wing depth, the team is set to move center Oskar Sundqvist to the right side on the fourth line versus Los Angeles.
