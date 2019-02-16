Blues' Alexander Steen: Unavailable on Saturday

With the Blues scheduled to face the Avalanche, Steen will return home Saturday for the birth of his child, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Notes will go right back to work Sunday against the Wild to complete a back-to-back set of games, so there's a chance that Steen will be back at that point. In the meantime, look for Robby Fabbri to emerge from the press box to face Colorado.