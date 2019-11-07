Blues' Alexander Steen: Will be reevaluated in four weeks

Steen suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least the next four weeks.

At this point, the earliest fantasy owners can expect Steen back in the lineup is Dec. 7 versus Toronto. The winger has yet to score a goal in 17 games this season and managed only five assists and 22 shots over that stretch. Without Steen in the lineup, new acquisition Jacob De La Rose figures to find himself in inserted into the lineup right away. Given the timeline for his recovery, the Winnipeg native should be placed on injured reserve in short order.